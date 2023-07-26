Dixon man faces felony charges after alleged fight with deputies
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 46-year-old Dixon man faces battery charges after an alleged fight with law enforcement over the weekend.
Ogle County deputies dispatched just before 11:30 a.m. on July 22 to the 2600 block of S. Galena Trail Road in Polo for a trespassing report.
According to authorities, Jamin M. Soria was ordered to leave the property when he attacked several deputies.
Soria and two deputies were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. He was later released and taken to the Ogle County jail where he’s held on a $150,000 bond. .
He faces six counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, two including great bodily harm, criminal trespass to a residence and domestic battery.
