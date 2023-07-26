CASA and Prairie Street Brewery Co. collaborate for child advocacy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and Prairie St. Brewing Co. have come together to make an impact on the lives of children facing neglect or abuse.

“We are immensely grateful to Prairie Street Brewing Co. for their invaluable support and assistance in raising awareness for our cause,” Jim Hutson, executive director of Winnebago County CASA says. “This collaboration has not only helped us reach a wider audience but has also helped us to continue our mission to advocate for the rights and well-being of the children we serve. Together, we are making a significant and positive impact on the lives of vulnerable children in Winnebago County.”

A month-long collaboration is in store to not only advocate for children in need but to demonstrate the power a business and nonprofit collaboration can make. Prairie St. Brewery, located in the heart of Rockford, actively participates in local charitable efforts in order to create a strong sense of community. CASA works with local volunteers to ensure that all children, no matter their situation, find loving and safe homes.

The collaboration highlights three main areas of community interest: increased visibility, community engagement and support for nonprofits. Raising awareness for vulnerable children shines a light on the work Winnebago County CASA does to support them. Using Prairie Street Brewing Co. as a hub for events continues to expand the reach of CASA’s audience and brings the community together to advocate for children. Prairie Street Brewery has demonstrated its dedication to supporting nonprofits promoting the idea that positive change in the community comes from support of organizations.

On July 27, CASA is hosting “Dinner on the Dock” at Prairie Street Brewing Co. to give guests a chance to witness their collaboration first-hand. The event offers locally crafted beer, food and musical performances.

For more information on how to get involved with CASA visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.