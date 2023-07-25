Wisconsin dominates at national cheese competition

Wisconsin won over a quarter of all the medals at the competition, more than double that of the runner-up state, according to Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin stood out as the big cheese at the American Cheese Society Judging and Competition in Des Moines.

Overall, Proudly Wisconsin Cheese companies won 86 awards:

  • 27 gold
  • 28 silver
  • 31 bronze

Pleasant Ridge Reserve of Uplands Cheese won Third Best of Show, Klondike Cheese Company of Monroe won 19 awards, and many other Proudly Wisconsin Cheese companies won several awards.

The competition included 1,454 entries in 131 categories from 195 companies, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin explained.

For a complete list of winners, visit cheesejudging.org.

