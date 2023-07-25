Walmart welcomes business owners to ‘Open Call’ competition

By Sydni Stoffregen
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WIFR) - Walmart announces applications have opened for their 10th annual Open Call pitch competition.

Small business owners and entrepreneurs from all over the country get the chance to compete for a spot on Walmart and Sam’s Club shelves. Eligible products must be shelf-ready, and U.S.-made, grown or assembled. Lucky businesses will receive a “golden ticket” if a deal is made for Walmart to sell their product both online and in-stores.

All Open Call finalists get the opportunity to join mentoring sessions with Walmart leaders and special guests, where they will gain business insights and resources for further growth. Each competitor also gets a one-on-one pitch meeting with Walmart and/or Sam’s Club merchants to determine if their product is ready to hit shelves. Thousands of businesses have thrived and expanded through Walmart’s Open Call with the creation of manufacturing jobs in communities business owners call home.

The competition will take place from October 24-25, opening the door to all kinds of unique and useful inventions. Open Call was created as part of Walmart’s $350 billion commitment to strengthening U.S. manufacturing with U.S.-made products. More than 500 businesses looking to sell their products have been provided with more than 9,000 opportunities to grow since the competition’s first open call in 2014. 2022 saw the biggest Open Call yet with just over 1,000 entries.

Register for Open Call 2023 here. Applications close August 18.

