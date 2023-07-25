Traffic detoured, lane blocked after Rockford three-car crash
Eastbound lanes of Guilford Road closed Tuesday.
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders ask motorists to avoid the area of Guilford and Perryville Road Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash.
Eastbound lanes of Guilford at Perryville Road are closed Tuesday while crews work the scene.
Authorities dispatched just after 3 p.m. to the intersection for aid. Rockford police report that there are injuries involved with this crash, but no further details have been released:
TRAFFIC UPDATE:— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 25, 2023
Three vehicle accident at Perryville and Guilford with injuries. Eastbound lanes of Guilford are currently blocked. Please avoid the area.
This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.