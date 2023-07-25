Traffic detoured, lane blocked after Rockford three-car crash

Eastbound lanes of Guilford Road closed Tuesday.
No word yet on if anyone was injured during the crash.
No word yet on if anyone was injured during the crash.(Tim Braman)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders ask motorists to avoid the area of Guilford and Perryville Road Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash.

Eastbound lanes of Guilford at Perryville Road are closed Tuesday while crews work the scene.

Authorities dispatched just after 3 p.m. to the intersection for aid. Rockford police report that there are injuries involved with this crash, but no further details have been released:

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

