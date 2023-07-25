Traffic detoured, lane blocked after Rockford three-car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders ask motorists to avoid the area of Guilford and Perryville Road Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash.

Eastbound lanes of Guilford at Perryville Road are closed Tuesday while crews work the scene.

Authorities dispatched just after 3 p.m. to the intersection for aid. Rockford police report that there are injuries involved with this crash, but no further details have been released:

TRAFFIC UPDATE:

Three vehicle accident at Perryville and Guilford with injuries. Eastbound lanes of Guilford are currently blocked. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 25, 2023

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

