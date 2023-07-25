Stephenson County fair-goers prep their livestock to stay cool

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Livestock and attendees are the focus at the 169th annual Stephenson County Fair, but with temperatures, humidity and the heat index reaching scorching temperatures in the days to come, concern now falls on the livestock.

From cows to sheep to goats to pigs, the county fair is known for not only its fun rides but also its livestock show. This year however, a heat wave is rolling across the stateline raising concern for more than just fair goers.

Adalin Heslop, 8, owns a blue butt pig named Willow. Willow is now the single barrow champion at the Stephenson County Fair swine show.

“It was kind of hard, kind of easy. It was fun to win,” Heslop exclaimed, “I was kind of scared to see if I was going to win or not.”

Adalin says although the win meant the world to her, it took a lot of love and care to get Willow healthy and pig-ture perfect. Especially with temperatures expected to reach blistering heights.

“Yeah we have to water it to keep it hydrated,” said Heslop, “Make sure it takes bathes. Make sure it’s cooled down. Make sure not to put any products on it before it goes in the show ring.”

The swine’s owners put electrolytes in the water, continuously run big fans in their pen and walk them regularly to avoid heat stroke or dehydration. If the pigs do get overheated, they say the best thing to do is take them off their feed and hose them down until they can reduce their body temperature.

It’s not just animals that pant in the heavy heat, fair attendees feel it too which is why fairground caretakers provide cool escapes. One of the escapes is offering free water at its info booth for anyone who is feeling parched.

“We also work closely with the Freeport fire department and they have an air conditioned tent, the Mavis tent here, so if you need to get in and out of the heat. You can go in there and rest,” said Kate Boyer, the Stephenson County fairgrounds executive manager.

Ranchers who showed off their cows and goats also use big fans to keep them cool, and if necessary, hose them down to avoid overheating.

