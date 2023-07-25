Stateline ice cream shops help residents beat the heat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s across the stateline this week, ice cream shops are already seeing longer lines.

Owners say although their customers tend to enjoy ice cream year round, there’s something about enjoying the tasty treat on a hot day.

“I don’t think they forget about the hot but it gets their mind off of it for a minute,” said Benny Salamone, owner of Benny’s Dariette in Rockford. “They want to beat the heat. They want to cool down. And this is a great way to cool down. We have plenty of granita, ice cream.“

In addition to those Rockford-area staples, shops serve up a variety of other items that hit the spot on a hot day.

”Our slushies are a big one,” said Mackenzie Cobbs, a manager at M&M Dari Ripple in South Beloit. “They’re refreshing. Our specialty sundaes are a big one, too.”

Shop owners say on hot days they are busiest from 4 to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.