Rockford house fire Tuesday displaces two

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A house fire in Rockford early Tuesday morning kept first responders busy for more than two hours.

Fire officials were called to 2408 Mulberry Street on Rockford’s west side around 1:45 a.m. to respond to the house fire. Smoke was showing from the second floor when crews arrived. It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. In that time, the blaze did about $50,000 worth of damage.

After an investigation, the fire was deemed to be accidental. No one was injured in the incident, but two adults were displaced and are staying with family.

