Protecting kids from mental health self-diagnosis

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Social media has been influential in helping end the stigma of mental health.

With more people talking about it online, others join in the conversation, leading to better, more expansive treatment.

However, according to Northern Illinois University’s head of counseling, Suzanne Degges-White, because of this conversation, more children are diagnosing themselves with conditions they do not have.

23 News Anchor, Conor Hollingsworth, sits down with Degges-White to talk about how parents can ensure their children get the proper diagnosis.

