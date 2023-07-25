New drug in Rockford called ‘tranq’ has incurable side effects

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A flesh-eating drug becomes a topic of conversation in big cities like Chicago and Philadelphia, slowly finding its way to Rockford over the past year.

“I hate that drug. I mean I hate it. I hate it cause it takes people’s lives and it ruins the lives of everybody else too,” said Kevin Sneed who lost his son to addiction.

Kevin knows the pain of addiction all too well. His son, Alex Reamer, was only 30 years old when he ingested a fatal dose of heroin laced with fentanyl, this past March. Alex had been a drug addict for 15 years until he lost that fight.

“No matter what I did it wouldn’t work. I threw him a thousand live preservers but in the end, Satan was stronger than I was,” said Kevin.

He says his son went to rehab six times and relapsed four times. Alex leaves behind two kids and their two mothers. In the last year, Kevin says Alex got his life together by getting a job and making sure his family was taken care of. He truly believed Alex overcame his addiction, but it was a surprise once he received a call from the police about his son’s overdose.

“God had the last of the victory because heroines are not in heaven,” Kevin explains.

Another evil is weaving its way into the bodies of unsuspecting addicts. It’s dubbed the “tranq” or “zombie drug”―a mix of fentanyl and a horse tranquilizer called xylazine.

It’s nickname stems from side effects such as, a zombie-like state almost as if you are in a trance and rotting skin that can lead to amputation.

“It constricts the capillaries so blood isn’t moving around to the epidermis,” said Gerald Lott, the executive director for Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery.

Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery is a community recovery organization that advocates for recovering people in Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties in Illinois. Both for alcohol and drug addiction recovery, the non-profit helps those who may not be insured or just need a strong support system to guide them in the right direction.

Lott’s recovery team has come helped several people who have taken tranq. He says the wounds are hard to heal on their own and medical attention is needed immediately due to the lack of blood flow to the epidermis. Lott says recovery for this drug is similar to recovery for other drugs, although, this one is easier to access and become addicted to.

The scariest part Lott says, is that Narcan won’t save you from this combination.

“If you’re leaning more towards fentanyl in your mix, Narcan may help. If it’s all xylazine, it’s like throwing water on somebody. Narcan does nothing,” Lott explains.

According to the Winnebago County Coroners’ office:

“Rockford had a total of seven tranq cases last year. We expect those cases to grow this year.”

The Biden-Harris Administration has also designated fentanyl combined with xylazine as an emerging threat to the United States.

According to the Illinois Department of Human Services, tranq was found in more than 190 drug overdose deaths in Illinois between January 2019 and June 2022, with increases in deaths every 6 months.

Kevin wants people to remember they are a lot stronger than they think and they are not alone.

“I want them to know that there’s hope because hope lies in the idea that they add value to many other people’s lives that they can’t see,” said Kevin.

