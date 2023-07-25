Heat to ramp up as smoke exits Stateline skies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The workweek’s off to a warmer start, though it actually could have been worse.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires took up residence in Stateline skies for much of Monday, filtering the sunshine enough to hold temperatures in the middle 80s in most spots.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has again infiltrated the region. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

On the negative side, though, the smoke did reduce air quality for a good chunk of time, and as of early Monday evening, air quality over most of the Stateline was still considered to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as the elderly and those with respiratory conditions.

Smoke has returned to the area, creating rather unhealthy air quality for many. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thankfully, smoke is projected by most high-resolution forecast models to thin out considerably as we go through our Tuesday, causing air quality to, in all likelihood, improve.

Much thinner smoke is likely on Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is to dominate for most of our Tuesday, yielding only briefly to a few clouds here or there. The resumption of a southerly wind will also allow our temperatures to warm quite quickly, with lower 90s a good bet for most of our area by the afternoon.

Sunshine is to dominate on Tuesday, allowing for hotter temperatures to return. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thankfully, humidity won’t be out of control just yet Tuesday, though the same may not be able to be said later on in the week, as we continue to see trends toward even hotter and more humid conditions taking hold.

Some of the most humid air of the year is on the way later in the week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’re ticketed for the middle 90s on Wednesday as humidity really begins to ramp up. It’s possible that during this transition to a hotter, more humid regime that thunderstorms could pop up at some point Wednesday, which will need to be watched.

Showers and a few storms are possible Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As things stand now, NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center places us in a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms Wednesday, simply given the extremely unstable nature of the atmosphere expected to be in place. Large hail and damaging winds are currently seen as our main severe weather threats Wednesday, should storms manage to develop and organize.

Storms Wednesday could produce large hail, gusty winds, and even tornadoes. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday, the heat becomes and even bigger story. Underneath an ample supply of sunshine and stronger southerly winds in place, it’ll feel more like a blast furnace in the afternoon. Temperatures are headed for highs near 98° Thursday, and with humidity taken into account, it could feel as hot as 105°.

A good amount of sunshine is likely Thursday as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

An isolated thunderstorm is possible Thursday afternoon or evening, though it’s far from a slam dunk. Friday afternoon and Friday night represent our next chance for more organized thunderstorms, perhaps the best chance of the week. This is as a cold front takes aim on the region from the northwest. It’ll promise some modest relief from the heat by the weekend, but not until after we endure a second straight 98° high on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.