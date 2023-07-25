A fork in the road forecast for Wednesday

Heat or storms, this is the dilemma for the Stateline Wednesday
Heat or storms, this is the dilemma for the Stateline Wednesday(DJ Baker)
By DJ Baker
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday has a big question mark with regards to rain and temperatures.

Some of our weather models show storms in the morning with cooler high temperatures only reaching the upper 80s. Storms have a small chance to be severe with damaging winds as the main threat.

Other weather models suggest a dry morning with hotter temperatures into the mid 90s. The humidity, along with the warm temperatures, could create dangerously hot conditions.

Should the second scenario play out, our heat index could easily reach into the 100s.

