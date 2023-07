ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hazy and hot today with highs in the low 90′s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow morning that could produce heavy and gusty winds are possible. Back to the middle 90′s the rest of the week with heat index values over 100 in many accounts. Somewhat cooler for the weekend.

