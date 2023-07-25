Harlem schools begin search for live husky mascot for football games and more

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - With Harlem football set to return in one month, the team is looking for one last addition before the season starts.

The Harlem School District is looking for “a pack of huskies” to be a part of the football season this fall, according to a post on social media. The school is looking to have the mascot(s) run out with the football team and cheerleaders onto the field along with spending time on the sideline.

Those interested can scan the QR code below or email jeremy.bois@harlem122.org. The code leads to a survey asking applicants to describe their dog along with information regarding availability.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.