Harlem-Roscoe Fire Chief resigns after less than a year in position
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department’s Chief resigned on July 18, according to the Harlem-Roscoe Board of Trustees.
Chief Patrick Trollop joined the department in 2012 and became Chief on January 1 of this year. He served as Battalion Chief before his promotion; he was also a paramedic in the Rockford area for five years.
Deputy Chief of Administration John Bergeron has been promoted to Acting Chief while a decision on a permanent replacement is made.
The Board of Trustees says it appreciates Chief Trollop’s many years of service.
