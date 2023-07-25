First responders prepare for the hottest week of the Summer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders across the area are preparing for the potential dangers that lie ahead: some of the hottest temperatures of the summer.

23 News talks to emergency crews, who say keeping a close eye on their colleagues is an important step in extreme heat, especially as they rush into burning buildings.

This week, temperatures are predicted to reach 98 degrees Fahrenheit with a real feel temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit. But to Todd Monahan and other Rockford fire fighters, it’s just another day on the job.

“Truthfully, we just look at it as another day, we understand the tolls the heat can take on us,” said Monahan, who is Rockford fire departments division chief, “We’re monitoring their work loads and making sure we have enough resources on scene to cycle those crews through to make sure everyone has enough of a break.”

In extreme heat, experts say it’s even more important to keep an eye on others. Responders say the most important people to look after are those who fall into sensitive age groups. Adults over 65 and children under 5 are the most at risk to experience a heat-related injury.

“When they’re picking up patients from the Hospital, we kind of encourage them to use the parking brake,” said Kaytee Hansen, who works as a paramedic for Superior ambulance services, “That kind of pumps the ambulance into high idle, keeps it cool and it doesn’t really bog down and get stuffy in the back of the ambulances.”

Although taking care of patients is always the first priority, before putting the lives of others ahead of their own, first responders may need to take a break to make sure they are feeling healthy.

“Things like ice packs, usually you don’t need a whole lot of those, but if you’re worried about heat related illnesses you might carry more of those. Certainly, lots of water, I think that goes for two cases, one for us first responders,” said Jeff Pothof, an emergency medicine physician with UW Health, “It’s hot out there, if we’re not able to function at our top level that’s not good for the communities.”

Pothof also mentions those who are prescribed blood pressure medications or medicine that slows heart rates, like heart disease, should be cautious. Dehydration can be a side effect of those medications.

