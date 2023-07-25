Decorated Stateline Fury 18U team gears up for final tournament

The team will finish their travel club careers in Peoria this week
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Back in 2016, Stateline Fury’s 10U team made a name for itself after winning the NAFA Midwest National tournament. But for coach Mike Marszalec, he wasn’t too worried about the team’s wins at the time.

“I don’t care if we win a game all year, it’s not about wins and losses, it’s about teaching the girls the right mechanics and fundamentals and learning how to play the game right,” Marszalec said.

Fast forward to 2023, where that 10U team has now become an 18U team that has won a lot over those seven years. The group picked up 580 wins in 808 games along with 33 tournament titles and 18 runner-up finishes.

“It’s great, it’s been a great experience, I wouldn’t change it for the world and growing and getting better as a team with them,” Hononegah grad and Fury CF Brielle Sendele said.

On the team, four players will return to high school this fall for their senior years while the remaining seven players will all play college softball next year.

“It’s prepared me a lot, the competition that we play is top notch so it’s really prepared me for the next level and I’m super excited,” Sendele said.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephenson County Sheriff
Freeport boy dies in crash with reported stolen vehicle
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Rockford
Twenty-five-year-old Emily Anderson went missing for 111 days in 2017 before her body was found...
Emily Anderson’s family says people know how she died in 2017
Its an event with a little bit of everything as it’s the first ever pop up in the parks event...
70+ vendors show up for ‘Pop Up in the Parks’ in Loves Park
Both sides of the DuPage County lawsuit involving Meta Plaforms, Inc. have agreed to a...
Illinois residents can claim part of a $68.5M Instagram settlement

Latest News

New Rockford Peaches fan trail gives the community the chance to experience all the teams...
USA Baseball Women’s National Team set to host block party ahead of exhibition at Beyer Stadium
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) runs the ball for a first down during the...
James Robinson signs with New York Giants
NIU football survives late rally against Eastern Illinois to start season 1-0
NIU football picked to finish third in MAC West in MAC Coaches’ Preseason Poll
Rivets defeat Pit Spitters in thrilling fashion
Rivets defeat Pit Spitters in thrilling fashion