Decorated Stateline Fury 18U team gears up for final tournament

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Back in 2016, Stateline Fury’s 10U team made a name for itself after winning the NAFA Midwest National tournament. But for coach Mike Marszalec, he wasn’t too worried about the team’s wins at the time.

“I don’t care if we win a game all year, it’s not about wins and losses, it’s about teaching the girls the right mechanics and fundamentals and learning how to play the game right,” Marszalec said.

Fast forward to 2023, where that 10U team has now become an 18U team that has won a lot over those seven years. The group picked up 580 wins in 808 games along with 33 tournament titles and 18 runner-up finishes.

“It’s great, it’s been a great experience, I wouldn’t change it for the world and growing and getting better as a team with them,” Hononegah grad and Fury CF Brielle Sendele said.

On the team, four players will return to high school this fall for their senior years while the remaining seven players will all play college softball next year.

“It’s prepared me a lot, the competition that we play is top notch so it’s really prepared me for the next level and I’m super excited,” Sendele said.

