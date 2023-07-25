Cooling centers gear up for extreme heat in the Rockford region

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Temperatures could reach triple digits this week in the Rockford region as a heat wave moves in from the west.

Anyone looking to stay cool can access these free, local cooling centers to stay safe in the extreme heat:

Rockford

Brooke Road United Methodist Church, 1404 Brooke Rd. - open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday

Carpenter’s Place, 1149 Railroad Ave. - open 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday

City of Rockford Health & Human Services Department, 612 N. Church St. - open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

Illinois Dept. of Human Services Family Community Resource Center, 1111 N. Avon St., - open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except state and federal holidays)

Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W. State St. - open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week

Winnebago County Justice Center, 650 W. State St. - open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Loves Park

Loves Park City Hall gym, 100 Heart Blvd. - open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

Machesney Park

Village of Machesney Park, 300 Roosevelt Rd. - open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

Belvidere

Belvidere Public Safety Building, 615 N. Main St. - open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week

Belvidere Oasis/Illinois Tollway - I-90 - open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Salvation Army, 422 S. Main St. - open 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

Pecatonica

Pecatonica Village Hall, 405 Main St. - open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday

