Cook County man sentenced for trying to sell fentanyl

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Cook County man is sentenced in Rockford Thursday for attempted drug trafficking.

Ruben Estrada, 46, of Cicero received 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to conspiring to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

Estrada was stopped in October 2021 by Kane County deputies with a kilogram of fentanyl.

His co-conspirator, Rasheed Othman, 31, of Hickory Hills, was sentenced last year to 15 years in federal prison for his role in the drug conspiracy and for possessing a firearm in tandem with drug trafficking.

