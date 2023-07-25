Amber Alert issued for missing teen girl in Texas

The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.
The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for 16-year-old Caylee Sellers.

The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas, according to authorities.

Sellers is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds and has black hair with green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white Colorado hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Royse City police at 972-524-4776.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty-five-year-old Emily Anderson went missing for 111 days in 2017 before her body was found...
Emily Anderson’s family says people know how she died in 2017
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Rockford
Stephenson County Sheriff
Freeport boy dies in crash with reported stolen vehicle
Photo of Xylazine which is being mixed with fentanyl to create "tranq."
New drug in Rockford called ‘tranq’ has incurable side effects
No word yet on if anyone was injured during the crash.
Traffic detoured, lane blocked after Rockford three-car crash

Latest News

In this image provide by NOAA, a fish swims near coral showing signs of bleaching at Cheeca...
Water at tip of Florida hits hot tub level, may have set world record for warmest seawater
This photo provided by the University of Miami Coral Reef Futures Lab, shows fire coral and...
Florida Keys coral reefs are already bleaching as water temps hit record highs, scientists say
Wirtz was at the BMO Harris Bank Center for a signing of his book 'The Breakaway: The Inside...
Blackhawks principal owner, chairperson Rocky Wirtz, dies at 70
A student in Wisconsin works as a professional mermaid and teaches others.
This university student teaches others how to be mermaids with certified classes
M&M Dari Ripple is at 470 Blackhawk Blvd., South Beloit, Illinois.
Stateline ice cream shops help residents beat the heat