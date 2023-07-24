Week ahead to be 2023′s hottest to date

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our workweek’s set to get off to a rather pleasant, albeit noticeably warmer start, though there are significant changes on the horizon.

Temperatures Monday are ticketed for the upper 80s, thanks to an abundance of sunshine, especially early in the day. Model guidance continues to hint at the development of a bit more cloudiness and perhaps a thunderstorm or two in the afternoon, as a lake breeze pushes inland. As things stand presently, the best chances for isolated storms appear to fall along and east of Interstate 39.

A quiet start to the day is expected on Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms may try to bubble at times Monday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few isolated showers and storms may bubble in the afternoon Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few isolated t-storms may flare in the afternoon Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storm chances drop considerably on Tuesday, as sunshine and heat’s arrival become the big stories of the day. More on the latter in just a moment.

Sunshine and heat are to govern our Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While this summer’s been a warm one thus far, oppressive heat and humidity have been, for the most part, noticeably absent.

That’s about to change in a big way, though, as a massive dome of heat spreads eastward, bringing the hottest air of the season to much of the nation’s midsection on this final week of July.

A dome of heat is to overspread the nation's midsection, including the Stateline, this week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thus far, the hottest temperature recorded in Rockford in 2023 has been a rather tame 92°. It’s likely we eclipse those readings by as early as Tuesday, as our current forecast calls for a high of 93°. A 94° high is forecast to occur Wednesday before we string together back-to-back 98° highs on Thursday and Friday.

Not only will temperatures be ramping up, but humidity will become more of a factor by the day. Come Thursday and Friday, it’s likely that heat index values will eclipse 100° for a span of several hours.

Things are to turn much, much more humid this week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The one wild card with this developing heat wave is the potential for isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon hours, which would temporarily neutralize the heat in the spots who’d get under these small, pop-up storms. They’re far from a slam dunk to occur. In fact, it’s more likely we stay rain-free than to see storms develop. However, with the expected amount of heat and humidity in place, it wouldn’t take much to see a few brief storms pop up.

