Vehicle fire delays traffic on I-39/90 in Beloit

Fire crews(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Motorists driving southbound on I-39/90 through Beloit will see traffic delays Monday while first responders are on the scene of a vehicle fire.

The fire started just after 3 p.m. on I-39/90 near Hart Road. Both right lanes on the southbound side are expected to be closed for the next hour while crews work the scene.

No word yet on how the vehicle caught fire or if anyone is injured.

