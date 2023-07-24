USA Baseball Women’s National Team set to host block party ahead of exhibition at Beyer Stadium

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With USA Baseball’s WNT set to visit historic Beyer Stadium on Thursday, August 3 for the first time in team history, the team is also bringing more than baseball.

From 3-7 p.m. on August 3 at Beyer Stadium, the area will host the ‘Block Party @ Beyer’ along Seminary Street adjacent to 15th Avenue and Beyer Stadium. According to a release, the free event is set to have kids activities, a tee/wiffle ball derby, local vendors, and more.

“We’re honored to welcome the USA Baseball Women’s National Team to Rockford and excited to showcase this city to the world as the home of the International Women’s Baseball Center,” IWBC CEO Kat Williams said. “This is a tremendous opportunity for the IWBC and Rockford region to help continue to push women’s baseball forward, and we’re looking forward to celebrating with the community as the USA Baseball WNT makes its first-ever visit to Beyer Stadium!”

The Block Party @ Beyer will lead into an exhibition game at 5 p.m. between the WNT and Cangelosi Sparks North. The trip to Rockford is a part of the finishing touches for the WNT as they get set to compete in the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup group stage in Thunder Bay, Ontario from August 8-13.

Along with the exhibition on August 3, the team will also hold a practice open to the public from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2 at Beyer Stadium.

