Traffic to shift August 7 on bypass U.S. 20 in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Commuters who use bypass U.S. 20 through Rockford should expect traffic changes as construction shifts in the coming weeks.

Starting Aug. 7, traffic will be shifted from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes from the Rock River to Alpine Road. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction using median crossovers and barrier walls.

Eastbound access to IL-251 will reopen to traffic but will be closed to westbound traffic.

Motorists can expect delays and should use alternate routes when feasible. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, and be alert for workers and equipment.

Work to resurface the road, including the ramps at the IL-251 interchange started in early May and is expected to be completed by Nov. 24. The $9.5 million project includes guardrail improvements and lighting updates.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.