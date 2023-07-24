South Beloit business hosts pop-up hat customization event

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Piper Mae hosts a pop-up hat bar at DC Estate Winery.

Piper Mae is based in Ft. Atkinson Wisconsin. Now the business has moved to doing pop ups at parties and at different local businesses, like at the winery. Customers can come and personalize their own hats. Piper Mae Owner Beth Costa says to not be afraid to use your creativity.

“Just don’t care what other people think. I think we get a lot of people who aren’t sure about a feather, or I don’t know it might be too much. It’s not. Do whatever speaks to you and don’t worry about what other people think, says Costa.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.