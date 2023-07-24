Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID

CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) - Sen. Dick Durbin has tested positive for COVID.

He was supposed to join Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Cecerra, who is in Chicago Monday for a round of meetings on health care.

Durbin tweeted he is “disappointed to have to miss critical work on the Senate’s [defense authorization act] this week in Washington.”

He said he is quarantining based on CDC guidelines.

Durbin tested positive for COVID-19 back in July of 2022.

