Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) - Sen. Dick Durbin has tested positive for COVID.
He was supposed to join Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Cecerra, who is in Chicago Monday for a round of meetings on health care.
Durbin tweeted he is “disappointed to have to miss critical work on the Senate’s [defense authorization act] this week in Washington.”
He said he is quarantining based on CDC guidelines.
Durbin tested positive for COVID-19 back in July of 2022.
