Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin speaks with WGEM News Digital Content Editor Jason Lewton
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin speaks with WGEM News Digital Content Editor Jason Lewton
By ELYSSA KAUFMAN
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) - Sen. Dick Durbin has tested positive for COVID.

He was supposed to join Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Cecerra, who is in Chicago Monday for a round of meetings on health care.

Durbin tweeted he is “disappointed to have to miss critical work on the Senate’s [defense authorization act] this week in Washington.”

He said he is quarantining based on CDC guidelines.

Durbin tested positive for COVID-19 back in July of 2022. 

