Roscoe man sentenced for drug trafficking, firearm conviction

Prison bars
Prison bars(piqsels)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old Roscoe man will spend nearly nine years in federal prison for drug trafficking cocaine and illegal possession of a firearm.

Xzavior Smith pled guilty to possessing cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute and possessing a Glock 19 pistol in tandem with drug trafficking.

As a result, he was sentenced to eight years and ten months in federal prison.

Smith’s arrest stems from a June 14, 2021, traffic stop in Freeport, which led to a high-speed police chase.

He was arrested with bags containing cocaine and fentanyl and a loaded Glock pistol with an extended magazine loaded with 29 rounds of ammunition.

