Rockton middle schooler collecting shoes for Second Chance Sports Shoes project

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 12-year-old Rockton middle schooler goes above and beyond to make sure the community has proper shoes to fit all of their adventures. Nathan Schmidt’s quest to collect sports shoes is to fulfill his community project requirement for the National Junior Honor Society.

Gym shoes, sport cleats and spike shoes fill Nathan’s garage. On July 29, the shoes will go from his hands to the community’s during a big donation event.

“Give back to the community by like giving something that I think kids need, which is shoes that so they can stay active,” Nathan said.

“Nathan has a huge heart,” said Tammy Schmidt, Nathan’s mom. “He’s very much into the community and you know helping kids out with everything he can especially around sports.”

Nathan is going to be a 7th grader at Stephen Mack Middle School in Rockton. He has four main reasons for doing Second Chance Sports Shoes.

“One is for kids to stay active. Two helps parents save money. Three gives people in the community a chance to get involved. Four reusing is a form of recycling, which reduces landfill space,” he said.

Nathan chose to donate for the project because his mom constantly has to buy new shoes for him because he plays baseball, football and is a wrestler.

“We kind of started off talking about my own pain points and that’s sort of where that idea took off from,” Tammy said.

Nathan is partnering with the Stateline Family YMCA. Their Beloit and Roscoe branches have donation boxes and their Beloit location is where Nathan will donate the shoes.

“We were having to move things out of his donation bin into the larger box a few times throughout of the week before he would come pick up because there would be so many different things in there,” said Danielle Marx, Stateline Family YMCA senior director of engagement.

Nathan wanted to partner with the Y because he grew up spending time there and going to its summer camps.

“It’s a great sense of pride to see this young man grow into what he is today, grow and mature and see his giving nature throughout all of those years,” Marx said.

Donation boxes are located:

YMCA, Ironworks Branch, 3rd St Beloit, WI

YMCA Roscoe Branch 9901 Main St, Roscoe, IL

Talcott Library, 101 E Main St, Rockton, IL

Bootcamp Academy, 5544 Elevator Rd, Roscoe, IL

Gymnastic Academy North, 1147 2nd St, Roscoe, IL

Village of Rockton, 110 E. Main St, Rockton, IL

For those interested in picking up a free pair of shoes, Nathan will be donating them at the YMCA in Beloit at 10 a.m. Everyone will be given a number, which indicates when it’s their turn to pick shoes. It’s open to everyone and not just YMCA members.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.