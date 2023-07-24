Prestige Contractors opens office in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the start of a new chapter for one local contracting business as they open their new corporate headquarters on Sunday.

Prestige Contractors has been in business for four years. Now they have a location at 601 S. State St. in Belvidere. The owners say they put their business name out there in the second year. By the third year, they realized they needed an office. Now they find themselves at home in Belvidere. The owners hope this location can get their name out there and can build a strong reputation with the community.

“I get really excited when a customer comes in and he asks for help. We help him and out and we are able to see his face after the project is done. Whether it’s siding, roof, or gutter. The look on their face is priceless because you see a brand-new look on them after what they had. If they had issues or leaks or them wanting to get a new project done on their roof,” says Co-Owner Daniel Hernandez.

“My favorite part is seeing my family happy about or accomplishments. Both of our families very happy. They didn’t really expect this to come from us but if they’re proud I’m happy,” says Co-Owner Hugo Zarate.

