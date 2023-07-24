Prestige Contractors opens office in Belvidere

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the start of a new chapter for one local contracting business as they open their new corporate headquarters on Sunday.

Prestige Contractors has been in business for four years. Now they have a location at 601 S. State St. in Belvidere. The owners say they put their business name out there in the second year. By the third year, they realized they needed an office. Now they find themselves at home in Belvidere. The owners hope this location can get their name out there and can build a strong reputation with the community.

“I get really excited when a customer comes in and he asks for help. We help him and out and we are able to see his face after the project is done. Whether it’s siding, roof, or gutter. The look on their face is priceless because you see a brand-new look on them after what they had. If they had issues or leaks or them wanting to get a new project done on their roof,” says Co-Owner Daniel Hernandez.

“My favorite part is seeing my family happy about or accomplishments. Both of our families very happy. They didn’t really expect this to come from us but if they’re proud I’m happy,” says Co-Owner Hugo Zarate.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both sides of the DuPage County lawsuit involving Meta Plaforms, Inc. have agreed to a...
Illinois residents can claim part of a $68.5M Instagram settlement
Stovall beat out Lamar Hail on Tuesday to secure the nomination
Freeport boy dies after a crash Saturday night after driving a stolen vehicle
Its an event with a little bit of everything as it’s the first ever pop up in the parks event...
70+ vendors show up for ‘Pop Up in the Parks’ in Loves Park
No workers or first responders were injured after two fires started just hours apart from each...
Two fires break out hours apart at J&M Plating Inc. in Rockford
Dr. Elisha Robinson believes in healing people mentally, physically and spiritually by using...
Rockford doctor heals people using holistic medicine approach

Latest News

Piper Mae is based in Ft. Atkinson Wisconsin. Now the business has moved to doing pop ups at...
South Beloit business hosts pop-up hat customization event
Piper Mae is based in Ft. Atkinson Wisconsin. Now the business has moved to doing pop ups at...
South Beloit business hosts pop-up hat customization event
Co-owner Kathleen Casey says it’s important to give riders of all experience levels a chance to...
Motovid.com hosts day at the track in South Beloit for all ages
Co-owner Kathleen Casey says it’s important to give riders of all experience levels a chance to...
Motovid.com hosts day at the track in South Beloit for all ages