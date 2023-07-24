Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 36-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car Sunday night.

Police shared an update on the man’s condition Monday via social media:

The 36-year-old man who was hit on Broadway has succumbed to his injuries. Further details will follow when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 24, 2023

Authorities say he was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after the crash, which happened before 10:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Broadway, on Rockford’s east side.

His identity has not released, and the crash is still under investigation.

