Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Rockford

By Marta Berglund
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 36-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car Sunday night.

Police shared an update on the man’s condition Monday via social media:

Authorities say he was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after the crash, which happened before 10:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Broadway, on Rockford’s east side.

His identity has not released, and the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephenson County Sheriff
Freeport boy dies in crash with reported stolen vehicle
Its an event with a little bit of everything as it’s the first ever pop up in the parks event...
70+ vendors show up for ‘Pop Up in the Parks’ in Loves Park
Both sides of the DuPage County lawsuit involving Meta Plaforms, Inc. have agreed to a...
Illinois residents can claim part of a $68.5M Instagram settlement
Dr. Elisha Robinson believes in healing people mentally, physically and spiritually by using...
Rockford doctor heals people using holistic medicine approach
Firefighters had to use three hoses and two aerial master streams due to the heavy flame.
Auburn Court fire leads to demolition

Latest News

Road work
Traffic to shift August 7 on bypass U.S. 20 in Rockford
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new...
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin speaks with WGEM News Digital Content Editor Jason Lewton
Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID
Brats in high demand for final day of Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days