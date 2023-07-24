Patti LaBelle to perform at Rockford’s Coronado

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - R&B singer and proclaimed “Godmother of Soul,” Patti LaBelle is bringing her latest live performance to Rockford, Ill.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., October 14 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center for “Patti LaBelle: Live In Concert.” Ticket presale starts at 10 a.m. July 27, and tickets open to the public at 10 a.m. July 28 on Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Coronado Box Office, or by phone.

For more than six decades, the “Got To Be Real” singer has lifted audiences with her beautiful voice and presence, sharing her love of music and humanitarian nature.

Her fans will not want to miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Patti LaBelle up close and personal!

