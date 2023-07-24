OSF HealthCare launches on-the-go van for Rockford region

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - OSF HealthCare welcomes a unique option for individuals to get connected to health care resources. The first on-the-go health care van was announced Monday during the dedication.

The health care van will be launched early next year and be available 24/7 for OnCall Urgent Care for a virtual visit. The OnCall team will offer a variety of health resources for the community. Patients can receive health screenings, social needs assessments, patient education, and virtual provider support.

Patients can receive health checks for blood pressure, glucose levels, and total cholesterol. Leaders say it will make health care easier to access and less intimidating for people.

Brandi Clark, OSF OnCall vice president of digital care says, “We will be bringing care into communities where patients may likely not have direct access to care. So we will bring the care to them through our clinicians who will be able to connect virtually to our patients in the future to provide them the care they need closer to home.”

