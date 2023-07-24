Motovid.com hosts day at the track in South Beloit for all ages

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorcyclists of all levels and all ages spend their Sunday at Blackhawk Farms Raceway for a chance to hone their craft and become safer riders.

Motovid.com hosts Sunday’s event. They are a group that has 20 years of experience making people safer motorcycle riders. Around 140 motorcyclists were split into several groups based on their skill set. Co-owner Kathleen Casey says it’s important to give riders of all experience levels a chance to practice, especially on a closed course.

“What they learn here literally makes them a safer street rider. That’s the goal. When they try is once, they become addicted and some of them become track day enthusiasts. Some of them actually go on to race,” says Casey.

