Man hit by vehicle in Rockford in critical condition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Sunday night.

The crash happened before 10:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Broadway, on Rockford’s east side, according to police. Officials say the man’s injuries are serious. His identity was not released.

The crash is still under investigation.

