Kids are screaming to see ‘Monster High Live’ at the BMO Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Unleash your inner ghoul this fall with “Monsters High Live” at the BMO Center in Rockford!

Join your favorite children of legendary monsters with six shows September 22 through 24. Tickets are available by phone at 815-968-5222, in person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center box office, or click here to get your tickets online!

This show brings clawesome music and electrifying production numbers to the stage, making every monster feel part of the pack!

Auditions begin with a lively search for beyond the usual Britney Fears or Scary Styles but for ahh-mazing and talented Monster High students, including Deuce Gorgon, Lagoona Blue, Ghoulia Yelps, and more!

The multi-talented cast led by new students, Draculaura, Clawdeen Wolf, and Frankie Stein, are getting ready for the annual Monster Ball Skelebration.

Our boo crew is looking for more mon-stars to join their group for the big performance at this spirited party.

Score your tickets before they disappear!

