Freeport boy dies in crash with reported stolen vehicle

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old Freeport boy is killed Saturday night after police say the boy crashed a stolen pick-up truck.

Around 10 p.m., Stephenson County deputies and the Freeport police responded to the area of S. Walnut and W. Lamm roads to investigate.

First responding crews found the 16-year-old boy dead at the scene of the crash, along with a black 1998 Chevrolet pick-up truck reported stolen out of Jo Daviess County.

Authorities say the owner of the stolen truck found it near West Avenue and Meadows Drive in Freeport and tried to recover it before calling police.

The owner of the truck didn’t know the boy.

An autopsy is scheduled for July 24.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.