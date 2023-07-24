Freeport boy dies after a crash Saturday night after driving a stolen vehicle

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old boy from rural Freeport was killed in a single-vehicle accident Saturday night after driving a stolen a pick-up truck.

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday when the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office and the Freeport Police Department responded to the area of S. Walnut Rd. and W. Lamm Rd. in Freeport. An ambulance from the Freeport Fire Department was already on scene and a crew found a 16-year-old boy deceased.

No other people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

An initial investigation reveals a black 1998 Chevrolet pick-up truck was previously stolen out of Jo Daviess County. Authorities say the owner of the stolen truck found it near West Ave. and Meadows Dr. in Freeport. The owner of the stolen vehicle approached the 16-year-old boy and told him law enforcement was being contacted.

The owner of the truck didn’t know the 16-year-old.

The 16-year-old drove away with the truck east on Meadows Dr. and south on Walnut Ave. It left the road on Walnut and Lamm Rd. and hit a tree head-on near the Stephenson County Highway Department.

Authorities say the driver was ejected from the vehicle and had fatal injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled for July 24, 2023.

