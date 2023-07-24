Emily Anderson’s family says people know how she died in 2017

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The family of Emily Anderson say they will never accept that she was alone in her Pontiac Grand Am when it ended up in the Rock River six years ago with her inside.

“Someone else is involved,” said Caitlin Dull, Emily’s sister. “She had no reason to be in that area.”

Emily’s partially submerged car was found in early October 2017 behind a house on Fantail Lane in Roscoe. Authorities say it went undetected for 111 days because high water levels kept it out of sight.

Anderson was last seen by friends at around 2 a.m. June 19, 2017, at Neighbors Bar & Grill in Loves Park. Her debit card was was used 40 minutes later the Machesney Park Steak ‘n Shake although where she went between the bar and the restaurant has never been confirmed.

Thousands of people from several stateline communities joined the search for Emily in the following weeks. When her car was found, Dull says she knew something wasn’t right so she started digging deep into the case.

She says she now has solid information that leads her to believe a man her sister knew was with her the night she disappeared and tried to cover up her death.

“She had a seizure and he got scared and panicked and dumped her,” Caitlin said. “Or, she overdosed and he got scared and panicked and dumped her.”

Caitlin believes her sister was potentially doing drugs with the man when she had an epileptic seizure or overdosed on cocaine. But that will likely never be proven unless someone comes forward.

“Her lungs were too badly decomposed to tell if she had aspirated,” she said.

Emily’s liver was also not intact enough to do a full toxicology test.

Caitlin and her father, Tom, urge those they believe know exactly how Emily ended up in a watery grave for more than three months to give them closure.

”We are just anxious to keep this out there in case somebody has some conscious and maybe wants to help us out and let us know what’s really going on,” Tom said.

Caitlin says not having answers about her sister’s death has changed her in ways she never thought possible.

“I had to move away to start my life over,” she said.

Loves Park Police Deputy Chief Shane Lynch told 23 News Monday that the case is not closed although investigators are not currently working new leads.

Anyone with information about Emily Anderson’s whereabouts from 2 a.m. to 2:41 a.m., June 19, 2017, is urged to call the Loves Park Police Department at 815-654-5015.

