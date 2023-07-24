Deputies rescue deer trapped in sewer tank

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Cameron Aaron and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT/Gray News) - Deputies safely rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank in Virginia, WYMT reports.

Officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook, saying they responded to a call about an animal in distress Saturday.

Deputies found a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank at a location on Rakes Ridge Road.

Deputies rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank.
Deputies rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank.(Dickenson County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they worked with neighbors to rescue the deer.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stovall beat out Lamar Hail on Tuesday to secure the nomination
Freeport boy dies after a crash Saturday night after driving a stolen vehicle
Its an event with a little bit of everything as it’s the first ever pop up in the parks event...
70+ vendors show up for ‘Pop Up in the Parks’ in Loves Park
Dr. Elisha Robinson believes in healing people mentally, physically and spiritually by using...
Rockford doctor heals people using holistic medicine approach
Both sides of the DuPage County lawsuit involving Meta Plaforms, Inc. have agreed to a...
Illinois residents can claim part of a $68.5M Instagram settlement
This food truck festival also raises money for two nonprofits.
Chow Down food truck festival expands to two full days

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in...
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
FILE - The grizzly attack comes amid a rise in Montana’s grizzly bear population and an...
Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park
The driver crashed 120 feet down an embankment, rolling her car and hitting several large...
Woman crashes car, sleeps under tree until deputies arrive to help
Autumn Vallian, 21, was killed when her mother says shots were fired at a friend's birthday...
Pregnant woman killed in shooting at friend’s birthday party, family says