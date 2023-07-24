Deaf Black students graduate 70 years later because of segregation, discrimination

Gallaudet held a graduation ceremony for 23 Black students and four Black teachers 70 years after they earned the right to graduate.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) – Gallaudet University is the largest university for deaf students in the country.

In the 1950s, the Kendall School, a kindergarten through 12th grade school, operated on the Gallaudet campus.

The school was initially segregated, but after a number of court battles, the Kendall School established a division for Black deaf students.

The students were still treated differently, and despite attending class, they never received their diplomas.

Saturday, the university held a graduation ceremony for 23 Black students and four Black teachers, 70 years after they earned the right to graduate.

A handful of the students, as well as the descendants of the other students discriminated against, attended the ceremony.

The university issued a statement that said in part that Saturday’s event is a significant part of Gallaudet’s ongoing commitment to acknowledge and own its past racial and educational injustices.

