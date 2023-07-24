Belvidere man gets 7 years for possessing a machine gun

Gun graphic
Gun graphic(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old Belvidere man is sentenced Monday for possessing a modified machine gun.

Carlos Escobar Alzamora pleaded guilty earlier this year to possessing a machine gun while being a convicted felon.

He will spend seven years in federal prison for the offense.

During his arrest, Alzamora tried to escape and dispose of the modified handgun with a switch device, designed to convert the firearm into a fully automatic machine gun.

