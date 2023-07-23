Rockford doctor heals people using holistic medicine approach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Healing someone physically, mentally and spiritually through the power of natural medicine is how one Rockford doctor treats her patients at the Integrative Healing Center.

Dr. Elisha Robinson is a board-certified surgeon, and she believes in prevention first, then treatment. She treats her patients through holistic medicine for the last eight years.

“Holistic medicine is using the body’s own natural resources to allow for it to heal itself,” Robinson said. “It’s a mixture of cleansing, eating nutritionally, detoxification.”

Kielty lives with Stage 4B ovarian cancer. She started going to the Integrative Healing Center because chemotherapy was severely impacting her immune system. She has seen Robinson for the last four years.

“I understood if I want to survive cancer and still be alive, I needed something more than what was out there,” Kielty said. “I prayed about it and got sent here.”

Robinson got the idea to open the center after she and her two daughters were involved in a car accident six years ago. One of her daughters was paralyzed from the neck down.

“I do holistic medicine for my own children as well,” Robinson said. “My daughter, Jewel, we keep her out of the hospital. She’s still on a ventilator, she’s still a quadriplegic but she’s still here. She maintains good health.”

The accident led her to purchase a Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Chamber, which helps increase the oxygen concentrate throughout their entire body.

“I had a traumatic brain injury as well and I also couldn’t walk and was nearly paralyzed, so used a hyperbaric oxygen chamber in my home with my two daughters in order to help us reverse diseases,” Robinson said.

The Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber is one of the services Kielty used at the center to help treat her ovarian cancer. She’s noticed the impact it’s had on her body.

“My five-year statistics were like 90% of people were dead,” she said. “I’m 6 and a half years and I said how do I get myself to be that 10% of people who are alive, so you owe it to yourself to do everything you can to be a survivor and a thriver and with that is taking care of your entire body.”

Robinson’s dad first introduced her to holistic medicine because he was an herbalist. He taught his children how to rely on healing their entire body naturally.

Integrative Healing Center provides several services including nutritional counseling, oxygen therapy, IV therapies and they even have their own weight loss product line.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.