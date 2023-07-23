Memorial golf outing remembers Winnebago’s Dylan Mastroianni

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago community comes together for a round of golf Saturday to honor Dylan Mastroianni, who unexpectedly passed away in 2003.

This is part of the 10th annual Dylan Mastroianni golf outing at Aldeen Country Club. Since the start it’s raised more than $90,000 for the Winnebago Park District to build a playground in his memory, which is near Winnebago High School. The proceeds from the event and the silent auction not only help the park district maintain the playground but add bathrooms and a paved brick path to it.

“We’re continuing to support them where the playground is. It’s just a great day to not only memorialize Dylan but also family and friends to come out and have a good time at this beautiful golf course,” says Dylan’s mom Amy.

