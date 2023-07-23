Chow Down food truck festival expands to two full days

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday marks the start of the 2023 Chow Down in the Old Magna lot at 3923 E. State St. in Rockford.

This food truck festival also raises money for two nonprofits. One of those is MASA, which offers education for business owners and mentors at risk Latino youth. The other nonprofit is Mosaico Cultural, which is a dance group.

“I have high hopes of finding a bigger home next year and growing it even more. instead of two days let’s think about a weeklong thing,” says MASA President Manuel Salgado.

The event also runs Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both sides of the DuPage County lawsuit involving Meta Plaforms, Inc. have agreed to a...
Illinois residents can claim part of a $68.5M Instagram settlement
Judy Ann Sprigler, 37, was last seen leaving her residence on July 12.
Human remains found in Beloit identified as missing woman
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Powerball jackpot graphic
Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Winnebago County
Caleb Grimaldi wants to be the "mane" event at the national mullet championship this Summer.
10-year-old South Beloit boy reaches top 100 in national mullet championship

Latest News

After a strong turnout on Friday, thousands of residents walk in or drive up on Saturday for...
Brats in high demand for final day of Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days
Dr. Elisha Robinson believes in healing people mentally, physically and spiritually by using...
Rockford doctor heals people using holistic medicine approach
Dr. Elisha Robinson believes in healing people mentally, physically and spiritually by using...
Rockford doctor heals people using holistic medicine approach
DJ WIFR 7-22-23