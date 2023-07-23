Chow Down food truck festival expands to two full days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday marks the start of the 2023 Chow Down in the Old Magna lot at 3923 E. State St. in Rockford.

This food truck festival also raises money for two nonprofits. One of those is MASA, which offers education for business owners and mentors at risk Latino youth. The other nonprofit is Mosaico Cultural, which is a dance group.

“I have high hopes of finding a bigger home next year and growing it even more. instead of two days let’s think about a weeklong thing,” says MASA President Manuel Salgado.

The event also runs Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

