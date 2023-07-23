Brats in high demand for final day of Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a strong turnout on Friday, thousands of residents walk in or drive up on Saturday for the second and final day of the event.

Volunteers at the Rockford U-Haul site say it’s a new day but the demand for brats, hot dogs, and veggie burgers is the same. An event co-chair says given the steady flow of people on day two, the club says they intend to make a $50,000 donation to the Rockford Park District to help build the new indoor equine center at Lockwood Park.

Last year the event raised $90,000.

“We are actually ahead of where we were last year. Last year was a banner, a historical banner year. This year is going to be epic so we’re pretty excited about that,” says event co-chair Kathy Vigna.

