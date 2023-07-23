Auburn Court fire leads to demolition

Fire truck sirens generic
Fire truck sirens generic
By Elisa Reamer
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire broke out at 1301 Auburn Ct. in Rockford Sunday at 4:24 a.m. leaving the building as a total loss.

Firefighters had to use three hoses and two aerial master streams due to the heavy flame. It took crews four hours to finish the scene. Nearby homes were not impacted by the fire since firefighters were able to keep it under control.

ComEd, Nicor and the Rockford Building Department responded to incident as well as 25 firefighters.

Estimated loss was $50,000. The building was torn down because it was marked unsafe.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

