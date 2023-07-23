70+ vendors show up for ‘Pop Up in the Parks’ in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s an event with a little bit of everything as it’s the first ever pop up in the parks event in Loves Park with more than 70 vendors.

Small business owners Alyssa McKiski and Elizabeth Cadenas started pop up in the parks to strategically bring all kinds of different small businesses together. This is the first time they have done this event and didn’t expect to have the turnout from the vendors who wanted to participate. Given the feedback from the event, they want to make this an annual thing or add another vendor driven event during the holidays.

“It’s important to support your local crafters, makers, artists because it’s essentially giving back to your local community and giving these small businesses an opportunity to get their name out there. Connecting and getting to know them.” says event co-host Elizabeth Cadenas.

“Any publicity is good publicity for small businesses. We’re hoping we have a good turnout. Lot of people. We are hoping everyone sells out today.” Says event co-host Alyssa McKiski.

