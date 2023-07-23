70+ vendors show up for ‘Pop Up in the Parks’ in Loves Park

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s an event with a little bit of everything as it’s the first ever pop up in the parks event in Loves Park with more than 70 vendors.

Small business owners Alyssa McKiski and Elizabeth Cadenas started pop up in the parks to strategically bring all kinds of different small businesses together. This is the first time they have done this event and didn’t expect to have the turnout from the vendors who wanted to participate. Given the feedback from the event, they want to make this an annual thing or add another vendor driven event during the holidays.

“It’s important to support your local crafters, makers, artists because it’s essentially giving back to your local community and giving these small businesses an opportunity to get their name out there. Connecting and getting to know them.” says event co-host Elizabeth Cadenas.

“Any publicity is good publicity for small businesses. We’re hoping we have a good turnout. Lot of people. We are hoping everyone sells out today.” Says event co-host Alyssa McKiski.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both sides of the DuPage County lawsuit involving Meta Plaforms, Inc. have agreed to a...
Illinois residents can claim part of a $68.5M Instagram settlement
Judy Ann Sprigler, 37, was last seen leaving her residence on July 12.
Human remains found in Beloit identified as missing woman
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Powerball jackpot graphic
Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Winnebago County
Caleb Grimaldi wants to be the "mane" event at the national mullet championship this Summer.
10-year-old South Beloit boy reaches top 100 in national mullet championship

Latest News

The Winnebago community comes together for a round of golf Saturday to honor Dylan Mastroianni,...
Memorial golf outing remembers Winnebago’s Dylan Mastroianni
The Winnebago community comes together for a round of golf Saturday to honor Dylan Mastroianni,...
Memorial golf outing remembers Winnebago’s Dylan Mastroianni
Its an event with a little bit of everything as it’s the first ever pop up in the parks event...
70+ vendors show up for 'Pop Up in the Parks'
After a strong turnout on Friday, thousands of residents walk in or drive up on Saturday for...
Brats in high demand for final day of Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days