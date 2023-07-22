Two fires break out hours apart at J&M Plating Inc. in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - No workers or first responders were injured after two fires started just hours apart from each other.

Both fires happened at J&M Plating Inc. located at 4500 Kishwaukee St. in Rockford.

The first one started just before noon on Saturday when two heat treating units caught on fire inside the factory. Rockford Fire District Chief Will Pederson says crews worked for an hour to put it out. Pederson says the fire never was out of control, there was just a lot of product and debris inside the unit.

Then just after two, the Rockford Fire Department returned to the scene where plant workers directed them to a fire burning on the outside of the building on the roof. Pederson believes embers outside the factory made its way through the chimney stack and set the roof on fire. The area of the fire was located on a section of the roof with limited access but didn’t impact the inside of the building. It took about one hour to extinguish this fire and crews were on scene until about 4:30.

Roughly 6-10 People were inside the factory but no workers or first responders were injured. They continued normal operations.

