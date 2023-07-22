Solar energy could improve efficiency as heat wave approaches Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rising heat isn’t the only obstacle people have to face in the summer: Energy bills are also at its highest, especially with a heat wave on the way.

Having a power plant on your roof may not be a first choice but it could be the solution you need to bring your energy bill down.

“They could turn the air conditioning up a little bit without costing them any extra money,” says Iconic Energy Senior Vice President Dan Puckett.

Although inflation has steadily cooled since peaking in June 20-22 electricity costs heat up with the average amount around $150, but experts say simply switching to solar power can make the biggest change.

“Now is the best time to go because up to 70% of the system can be paid for between tax credits and incentives.”

Puckett says most solar panels you see on roofs and in yards are tested in Arizona’s blistering heat.

“In the Midwest, our panels actually last longer because we don’t have that extreme heat all the time, like they do in other parts of the country.”

As of 2020, 3.7% of single-family homes use solar panels, according to the Energy Information Administration. Puckett says it may not be visually appealing but can take a lot of stress off your wallet.

“Once you have it up there, you even forget it’s there. And when you’re saving all that money, it’s unbelievable.”

Brad Roos with Sustain Rockford says lower income families have a harder time escaping the heat and he believes *everyone should have solar power as an option.

“The people who most likely to suffer ill effects of this heat wave are people that can’t get out of the heat,” says Roos. “Sustainability means everybody benefits equally and that social equity is a huge issue when it comes to sustainability.”

Sustain Rockford will host an expo sometime in 2024 for residents who want to educate themselves on access to solar energy.

It’s important to remember to stay hydrated once the heat wave hits otherwise you could suffer from dehydration and heat stroke.

