Rainy night for the Rockford region

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Storms look to take a brief pause this evening as the first bit of instability travels east towards Chicago.

This pause looks to be short lived as storm chances return around 10 p.m. this evening until 3 a.m. overnight.

These storms don’t have a chance to be severe as our atmosphere is lacking the ingredients to allow for severity. These storms look to just produce thunder and lightning with some areas of heavier rain.

Sunday will be very similar to today as rain and storm chances occur in the afternoon hours. These storms don’t look to be severe and will come and go just like todays storms.

Next week is looking very hot as high pressure makes its way east from the southwest portion of the United States.

Our temperatures look to be the hottest Wednesday and Thursday with high humidity. Our heat index could reach triple digits so staying cool is a must next week. Make sure you stay hydrated and try to limit outdoor activities.

