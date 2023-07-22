Rainy night for the Rockford region

Rainy night for the Rockford region
Rainy night for the Rockford region(DJ Baker)
By DJ Baker
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Storms look to take a brief pause this evening as the first bit of instability travels east towards Chicago.

This pause looks to be short lived as storm chances return around 10 p.m. this evening until 3 a.m. overnight.

These storms don’t have a chance to be severe as our atmosphere is lacking the ingredients to allow for severity. These storms look to just produce thunder and lightning with some areas of heavier rain.

Sunday will be very similar to today as rain and storm chances occur in the afternoon hours. These storms don’t look to be severe and will come and go just like todays storms.

Next week is looking very hot as high pressure makes its way east from the southwest portion of the United States.

Our temperatures look to be the hottest Wednesday and Thursday with high humidity. Our heat index could reach triple digits so staying cool is a must next week. Make sure you stay hydrated and try to limit outdoor activities.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both sides of the DuPage County lawsuit involving Meta Plaforms, Inc. have agreed to a...
Illinois residents can claim part of a $68.5M Instagram settlement
Judy Ann Sprigler, 37, was last seen leaving her residence on July 12.
Human remains found in Beloit identified as missing woman
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Powerball jackpot graphic
Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Winnebago County
Caleb Grimaldi wants to be the "mane" event at the national mullet championship this Summer.
10-year-old South Beloit boy reaches top 100 in national mullet championship

Latest News

Comfortable weekend before heat and humidity enters the Stateline
Comfortable weekend before heat and humidity enters the Stateline
Brat Days
Perfect Forecast for Brat Days
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast--7/21/23
Another perfect day is on tap Friday.
Fantastic Friday ahead of slightly unsettled weekend